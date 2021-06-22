Mahanadi Coalfields Limited observes International Yoga Day

International Day of Yoga-2021 was celebrated on June 21, at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) with miners practicing yogic aasnas at their places of living with their family members.

Leading the celebrations of IYD-2021, PK Sinha, Chairman cum Managing Director joined from Singrauli while OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) and Baban Singh, Director (Technical/Project & Planning) practiced yoga at their respective residences.

Area General Manager, HoDs and employees also participated in celebrations by practicing yoga at their places of living in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha.