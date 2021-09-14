Dr Ankita Mukesh Desai visits Mumbai Mayor bungalow for Bappa’s blessings

Dr Ankita Mukesh Desai, a resident of Vapi, a famous biker who completed 14,800 kms for All Women All India Ride in 2017 for Women Empowerment. She visited on the first day of the ongoing ganpati mahotsav at Mumbai's Mayor Bungalow to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa and met Kishori Pednekar who the Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Dr Ankita Mukesh Desai prayed to Ganpati bappa for happiness and better health of our country, she has enhanced the pride of Anavil Samaj of Valsad district.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:04 PM IST