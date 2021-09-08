BMC commissioner IS Chahal issues clarification over Penguin upkeep row

Certain sections of the media yesterday have reported allegations made by Hon’ble elected representatives of some political parties regarding loss of crores of rupees to MCGM on account of upkeep of penguins in Veermata Jeejamata Bhosale Zoo.

With reference to the Table above, it is clear that the total cumulative income of MCGM’s Veermata Jeejamata Bhosale Zoo between April 2014 and March 2017 i.e. 3 years was Rs. 2.10 crore. However, after the arrival of penguins in March 2017, the total cumulative income of the Zoo between April 2017 and March 2020 was Rs. 14.36 crore.

Therefore it is clear that the income of the zoo increased by Rs. 12.26 crore.

The total value of the tender for expenditure on penguins was Rs. 11.46 crores.

It is amply clear that increase in the income of the Zoo after arrival of penguins is much more than the expenditure on maintenance of penguins in the Zoo.

Therefore in light of the above facts it is incorrect to state that MCGM is suffering huge losses due to the arrival of penguins in the Zoo.