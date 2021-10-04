DNH and Daman Diu vaccinates 100% citizens

The Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu may be small states in terms of geography and population, but in terms of administrative implementation, over the years, the Union Territory Administration has won more than 70 national awards. Now in this episode one more success has been added to the name of the Union Territory. Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu have become the first state in the country to be 100% vaccinated, which has not happened in any other state or country till date.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandvia tweeted congratulations to the entire Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu administration and also congratulated the people of the state for being so aware of Covid-19, a doctor A. Muthamma and Deputy Health Secretary S. Krishna Chaitanya informed that Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu administration has got the first position in the country in the case of Covid-19 vaccination, which is a symbol of the efforts of the people here and the administration. And is diligent. On the other hand, the health secretary, besides industrialists and representatives of political parties, except elected representatives, saluted the awareness of the people of the state and said that it was due to the awareness of the people of the state that people came across Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu to vaccinate 100% has happened. Doctor. A Muthamma said that due to the efforts of Administrator Praful Patel, it was possible for the administration to do so, as Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu were given ample resources. Doses of the vaccine were received. This is the reason why we have been 100% successful in vaccination. Health Secretary A. Muthamma hopes that while we have received 100% vaccine in case of first dose, we will be the first state to give second dose in coming days and 100% dose vaccination will be completed in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu by November. Notably, in Dadra Nagar Haveli, where more than 456,000 people have been vaccinated, about 176,000 people in Daman-Diu have been fully vaccinated with the first dose.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:47 AM IST