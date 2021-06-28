CRPF nears completion of vaccination of its personnel

The most potent weapons against the Covid-19 pandemic are masks, sanitizers, social distancing, and vaccination. The Central Reserve Police Force is utilizing all these measures against the deadly virus. Whereas the force approaches near complete vaccination of its personnel, who were vaccinated in the beginning of vaccine rollout on account of being frontline Corona warriors, the force has upped its effort to vaccinate the families of its Bravehearts. To make a campus free from the virus, it is imperative that all residents are vaccinated in due time.

To achieve this, several special vaccination drives are being conducted by CRPF campuses across the country. Recently, 506 family members residing in Group Centre Bhubaneshwar and 253 in Hallomajra Camp of CRPF were administered the doses of vaccine. The 506 vaccinated in Bhubaneswar also include 65 family members of the ITBP. The campuses have vowed to achieve 100% vaccination to eligible members and are effectively collaborating with agencies to attain the goal. CRPF has been actively spreading awareness about COVID appropriate behaviors and benefits of vaccination in the Nation’s fight against the pandemic.