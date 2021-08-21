e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:55 AM IST

CRPF destroys two IEDs detected in Latehar, in situ

FPJ Bureau
On getting information that Maoists have planted IEDs between village Jharghar and Pipratanr, PS Barwadih, Latehar, Jharkhand an operation was launched by the troops of 11 CRPF to detect the IEDs and avert any harm to security Forces and civilians. During the operation, as the troops carefully scanned the area looking for any telltale signs of unusual activity, they detected 2 IEDs weighing about 5KG each, carefully concealed by the greenery of thick foliage. The detected IEDs were demolished in situ.

