Group centre, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal celebrates 75th Independence day

Group Centre CRPF, Langjing, Imphal, celebrated 75th Independence Day (Amrit Mahotsav) with cheers and enthusiasm. On this auspicious occasion, GC CRPF, Langjing, Imphal organized various programmes. First of all Chief guest Mahabir Singh, DIG,(Officiating IG), Manipur and Nagaland Sector took guard of honour and after that he hoisted National flag and Madan Kumar, DIG, GC,CRPF, Imphal, all senior officers, officers and SOs salute the National Flag and sang National Anthem with the Chief Guest. Mahabir Singh, DIG, (Officiating IG) read out name of CRPF brave hearts who has been awarded Shaurya Chakra, PPMG, PMG, Distinguish Medal and Meritorious Medal and congratulated them. The Chief Guest also congratulated to all officers SOs and Jawans on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and distributed sweets amongst all.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:56 AM IST