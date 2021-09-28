CRPF apprehends Maoist in Sukma

Based on a self generated credible intelligence input regarding movement of a Maoist, the troops of 2 Battalion CRPF immediately launched an operation along with state police to nab the warrantee Maoist in the Tongpal area of Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The prompt action by CRPF troops in the operation resulted in the apprehension of Madkam Raja S/O Ganga from Bodhguda chowk in the evening of September 16, 2021. The apprehended Maoist is a warranty in case no 10/2020 registered against him at PS Phulbagdi / Sukma under section 147/148/149/395/506of IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act. The apprehended Maoist has been handed over to police.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:52 PM IST