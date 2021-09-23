CRPF saves a boy’s life in Sukma

CRPF, “The Peace Keepers of the Nation” are deployed in the highly Naxal affected areas of District Sukma in south Bastar region of Chhattisgarh State. CRPF troopers help the public in the interior areas in addition to their main task of Anti Naxal Operations. Far flung areas in South Bastar suffer from the lack of medical and educational facilities. Here, CRPF is not only carrying out the internal security duties but also doing noble and humanitarian work for the benefit of the local population.

The hospitals of CRPF Battalions are the only places where medical help is immediately available. CRPF units organize free medical camps frequently to help the residents of this area. In addition to these hospitals, Six Field Hospitals (FH) also provide health services to CRPF men and the general public. Bastar region is prone to Malaria, Dengue, Snake Bites, Malnutrition etc. The medical team of doctors of CRPF extend unconditional medical support to the needy people/tribals of South Bastar.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:15 PM IST