CR observes ‘Swachha Railgaadi’ – Swachha Pakhwada

Central Railway has observed “Swachh Railgaadi” i.e. clean trains as part of the Swachhta Pakhawada being observed from 16.9.2021 to 30.9.2021. All Divisions of Central Railway focused on intensive cleaning of trains at stations and sheds keeping up with Covid-19 protocol. Along with cleanliness of toilets availability of dustbins was also ensured in trains and the waste disposal therein.

Mumbai Division

Intense cleaning of trains carried out at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai. Further, trains were inspected by senior officials to check cleanliness of toilets and sanitation. Cleaning of special trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus was also done. Cleaning staff were also instructed to focus on intense cleaning of windows and wiping of glass panes. This was followed by sanitization of entire train.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:31 AM IST