66th GM’s Annual Railway Award function on Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away the Annual Awards to 132 officers and staff for their outstanding and exemplary work and overall efficiency shield to Bhusawal Division during the year 2020-21 in a function held at Central Railway Auditorium at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. Due to covid protocol only the awardees from headquarters, Mumbai Division and workshops/units under jurisdiction of Mumbai Division were present. He also gave away Inter-Divisional efficiency shields to Divisions, Workshops, Railway stations. There were 24 awardees from Medical Department.

Bhusaval Division was the proud winner of 4 Shields for Departmental Efficiency which included Operating, Commercial, Personnel Shield and Work Efficiency Shield and Stores Efficiency Shield was jointly with Nagpur Division. S.S. Kedia, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusaval Division received the Shields along with the concerned branch officer of the respective departments.

Mumbai Division won Electrical, Accounts, Security and Punctuality shield jointly with Solapur Division and Engineering shield jointly with Nagpur Division. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station of Mumbai Division received the Shield for the Best Station for Cleanliness (under A1, A and B category stations). Best kept garden was awarded to Sangli railway station and Workshop efficiency (Electrical/Mechanical) to Matunga Workshop. Best construction unit shield won by DyCE(C), Nagpur, Best Division for cleanliness shield won by Solapur Division.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:33 PM IST