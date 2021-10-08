Cabinet approves bonus for railway employees

The Union Cabinet approved the Payment of the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to eligible railway employees. The payment of bonus is being done before the Dusshera/Puja holidays. PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages will be paid to about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs.17,951/-. Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway addressed the media on October 6, 2021 and stated that 36,330 non – gazetted employees on roll of South western Railway will benefit from Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB). An amount of Rs. 65.2 crores will be disbursed among these employees.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:39 AM IST