SWR celebrates Hindi Diwas-2021 organised by Rail Soudha Hubballi

The inauguration of Hindi Diwas-2021 was held in the conference room of General Manager on September 14, 2021 at the Head Office/Rail Soudha of South Western Railway, Hubballi. The program began by lighting the lamp in front of Maa Saraswati and offering floral tributes at her feet. The General Manager read the Hindi Diwas Message-2021 of the Railway Minister, then the Chief Official Language Officer, South Western Railway, M.A.V. Ramanujan read the Home Minister's Hindi Divas Sandesh-2021. Prashant Kumar Mishra, Deputy General Manager, South Western Railway and Head of Departments were also present at the function.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:15 AM IST