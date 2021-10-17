ALLEN Career Institute's Mridul Agarwal achieves AIR 1 in IIT-JEE Advanced 2021

ALLEN Career Institute has again created history by delivering exception results in JEE-Advanced, the country's most prestigious engineering entrance exam conducted by IIT Kharagpur. Despite the adverse conditions of Covid-19, the ALLENites proved themselves with their hard work and dedication.

Brajesh Maheshwari (Director, ALLEN Career Institute) said that Mridul Agarwal, a 4-year Classroom Student of ALLEN Career Institute, has achieved All India Rank-1 in the IIT Entrance Examination. He has scored the highest ever percent in the history of JEE-Advanced.

Mridul Agarwal has scored 348 out of 360 marks, 96.66 percent, the highest in the history of JEE-Advanced. He is the first student who has topped JEE-Advanced, JEE-Main, and KVPY simultaneously. He studied at ALLEN from class 9 to 12.

This is the Fourth-time in the last eight years that ALLEN Students have been All India Topper. ALLENites, Chitraang Murdia in 2014, Aman Bansal in 2016, and Kartikey Gupta in 2019 secured All India Rank-1.

Maheshwari further added that this incredible feat is the result of students' hard work along with the guidance of expert faculties of ALLEN. ALLENite Kavya Chopra has topped in the All India Girls category by securing AIR-98.

7 ALLEN students are in the top 15 AIR. Arnav Aditya Singh secured AIR 9, Manpreet Singh got AIR 12, Anant Kidambi got AIR 13, Amay P Deshmukh got AIR 14, and Tanay Vineet Tayal got AIR 15. All of them are classroom students of ALLEN Career Institute. Kartik Sreekumar, associated with Allen distance learning program secured AIR 7.

ALSO READ 6 ALLEN classroom students secured All India Rank-1 in JEE Main 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:19 PM IST