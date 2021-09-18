6 ALLEN classroom students secured All India Rank-1 in JEE Main 2021

Students of ALLEN Career Institute have once again proved their excellence. National Testing Agency (NTA) released the All India Ranks of JEE-Main 2021 and JEE Main 2021 (Session-4) results. The All India Ranks is declared based on the combined result of all the four sessions of JEE-Main 2021.

Brajesh Maheshwari (Director, ALLEN) said, as per the results declared 18 students have secured AIR-1, out of which 6 students are from ALLEN’s classroom coaching. ALLENites, Anshul Verma, Siddhant Mukherjee, Mridul Agarwal, Kavya Chopra, Pulkit Goyal, and Guramrit Singh have secured AIR-1; they have scored a perfect 300 out of 300 marks in different JEE-Main 2021 sessions. Zenith Malhotra secured AIR-7, Pratham Garg secured AIR-8, and Ananth K Kidambi secured AIR- 10.

ALSO READ Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg surrenders ahead of expected charges in tax crime probe

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:09 AM IST