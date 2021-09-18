e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:09 AM IST

6 ALLEN classroom students secured All India Rank-1 in JEE Main 2021

43 ALLENites are in the Top 100 All India Rank,
FPJ Bureau
Students of ALLEN Career Institute have once again proved their excellence. National Testing Agency (NTA) released the All India Ranks of JEE-Main 2021 and JEE Main 2021 (Session-4) results. The All India Ranks is declared based on the combined result of all the four sessions of JEE-Main 2021.

Brajesh Maheshwari (Director, ALLEN) said, as per the results declared 18 students have secured AIR-1, out of which 6 students are from ALLEN’s classroom coaching. ALLENites, Anshul Verma, Siddhant Mukherjee, Mridul Agarwal, Kavya Chopra, Pulkit Goyal, and Guramrit Singh have secured AIR-1; they have scored a perfect 300 out of 300 marks in different JEE-Main 2021 sessions. Zenith Malhotra secured AIR-7, Pratham Garg secured AIR-8, and Ananth K Kidambi secured AIR- 10.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:09 AM IST
