Administrator Praful Patel inaugurates The Award Gallery

The Award Gallery was inaugurated by Praful Patel, Administrator of Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu and Lakshadweep. An award gallery has been set up on the first floor of Vidyut Bhawan, presenting all the awards received by the Central Government in the last five years. In which all the awards received so far are displayed. Along with this, the administration has also installed a Jankiosk, through which complete information about which award has been won with a single click will be available immediately. At the inauguration today, Administrator Praful Patel said that getting 71 awards in 60 months is a big achievement for this Union Territory 3D. Administrator said that this is the result of the cooperation of the public and the hard work of the administrative officers. Administrator Praful Patel extended his greetings and best wishes to all. In the program, MP Lalubhai Patel, Advisor to Administrator A.K Singh, DIGP Vikramjit Singh, Finance Secretary Gaurav Singh Rajawat, Health Secretary Dr. A. Muthamma, Social Welfare Secretary Pooja Jain, Tourism Secretary Tapasya Raghav, Collector Dr. Rakesh Minhas, SP Amit Sharma and Sharad Darade, Daman District Panchayat Chief Babu Patel, DMC President Sonal Patel, District Panchayat Deputy Chief Maitri Patel, DMC Vice President Ashish Tandel along with Councilors, Zilla Panchayat members, Danix and other officials were present.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 01:01 AM IST