Additional GM WR felicitates Officers & Staff for meritorious service

Alok Kumar – Additional General Manager of Western Railway felicitated several meritorious officers and employees of Western Railway at a function held at Samvad Hall at WR HQ office, Churchgate on 29th June, 2021. The awardees from HQ were conferred with Certificate of Merit & Cash awards while the awardees from Divisions were felicitated virtually through web link for their outstanding performance in various fields during 2020 - 21. According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, total 217 awards were conferred to officers & employees from Headquarters as well as the six divisions out of which 216 were individual awards while one was a Group Award presented to the R & D (Main) section for coming up with the Western Railway Certification Booklet.

Addressing the award function, Alok Kumar congratulated the awardees for their exemplary performance and appreciated their dedication to work even amidst the pandemic period. He boosted the morale of others and encouraged them to perform their best and continue the momentum of hardwork. Parikshit Mohanpuria- Dy General Manager (General) of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer, Rakesh Kumar - Secretary (Public Grievances) and other senior officers of Western Railway were also present on this occasion.