Mumbai: Western Railway puts prime piece of land for lease near Grant Road station for development of Rail-side warehouse

Western Railway has put up a prime piece of its land for lease near Grant Road station for development of Rail-side warehouse. The location consists of built up area, covered shed and open spaces of about 2058 sq mts.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, "We have decided to lease out space to set up a warehouse at Parcel Depot Grant Road under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Grant Road is situated in the heart of Mumbai and it is surrounded by wholesale markets such as Lamington Road, which is famed for electronics and computers, Mangal Das Market for cloths, Kalba Devi, Bhuleshwar etc. These commercial establishments are very close to the Grant Road Parcel Depot".

Though highly commercialized, yet being a congested area, developing a warehouse in this area is a challenge otherwise. Hence, WR has offered the Parcel Depot at Grant Road (PDGR) to be leased, which can generate revenue for the Railways.