Mumbai: Western Railway puts prime piece of land for lease near Grant Road station for development of Rail-side warehouse

Western Railway has put up a prime piece of its land for lease near Grant Road station for development of Rail-side warehouse. The location consists of built up area, covered shed and open spaces of about 2058 sq mts.
According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, "We have decided to lease out space to set up a warehouse at Parcel Depot Grant Road under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Grant Road is situated in the heart of Mumbai and it is surrounded by wholesale markets such as Lamington Road, which is famed for electronics and computers, Mangal Das Market for cloths, Kalba Devi, Bhuleshwar etc. These commercial establishments are very close to the Grant Road Parcel Depot".
Though highly commercialized, yet being a congested area, developing a warehouse in this area is a challenge otherwise. Hence, WR has offered the Parcel Depot at Grant Road (PDGR) to be leased, which can generate revenue for the Railways.
Development of warehouse at PDGR with ample capacity and facility in the vicinity of these business centres shall also benefit the overall business environment of the area. It will bring shops and warehouse closer to each other, thereby saving time, fuel and labour to the businesses.
Western Railway has invited bids for developing Rail-side warehouse at PDGR, which can be used by the licensee for office purpose, storage, sorting, parking etc. Reserve price of Rs 4.83 Crore per annum has been set for an area of 2058.25 sq mts. This will be a good source of providing non fare revenue to the railways.
Experienced and Reputed Companies are invited to attend virtual/physical customer meeting to discuss regarding the modalities of proposal for development of the Rail-side warehouse at Parcel Depot Grant Road. The meeting will be convened on 3rd July, 2021 at 11.00 hrs by the Commercial Department of Mumbai Central Division. Interested parties may contact on acmadvtgbct@gmail.com to get further information or get the link for the virtual meeting.