Indore gets a whopping Rs 333 cr more for three major railway projects announced by Railway Board

Indore: In news that is bound to cheer rail passengers, the Railway Board has allocated an additional Rs 333 cr for the 3 major railway projects of the city, including Indore-Dewas-Ujjain doubling, Indore-Dahod new line and gauge conversion of Mhow-Sanawad section of Indore-Khandwa gauge conversion project.



The allocation made on Monday is in addition to the allocation made for these projects in the Union Budget of 2021-22. Following the Budget allocations, MP Lalwani had met railway minister Piyush Goyal and railway board members for additional allocation of funds for these projects, which are vital for the city.

MP Lalwani informed here on Monday that railway board has released the order of additional allocation of the funds for the 3 projects. The board has the power to divert funds from a low priority project to a higher one.

Expressing thanks to PM Narendra Modi and railway minister Piyush Goyal, Lalwani said that now he will urge Railway officials to accelerate the construction and commissioning of the much delayed projects. After the completion of these 3 projects, the railway connectivity of the city will reach to new level.



Allocation to projects at a glance

- Rs 178 cr. for Indore-Dewas-Ujjain doubling project.



- Rs 70 cr. for Indore-Dahod new rail line project.



-Rs 85 cr. for Mhow-Sanawad Gauge Conversion project.