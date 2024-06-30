'You Played The 12th Man Today': Anand Mahindra Indulges In Some Banter After India's T20 World Cup Triumph

Anand Mahindra |

After a gap of over a decade, the Indian Men's cricket team managed to bag a trophy at an ICC event when they trumped South Africa by 7 runs in Barbados in a stellar contest between bat and ball. Many have congratulated the team and joined in the celebration, along with a billion Indians.

One of the famous names who appeared to have had an active day online was the Mahindra group's head, Anand Mahindra. Mahindra took to his personal X (formerly Twitter) account to speak on the matter; he even indulged in some banterful conversations on the platform.

Bilkul nahin.



Aapki commentary sunta rahoongta.



Aur agar Jeet gaye to mere tyaag ki tareef zaroor karna..



🙂 https://t.co/XpPyqpStWt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 29, 2024

Earlier in the day, hours before the match began, Mahindra responded to a quirky question on whether he would watch the match, to which he said, Bilkul nahin. Aapki commentary sunta rahoongta. Aur agar Jeet gaye to mere tyaag ki tareef zaroor karna.."

In order to dovetail to the jinx, Mahindra ostensibly did not watch the match and 'sacrificed' for the team's victory.

At the end of a thrilling contest and after a much-deserved victory, it was a moment for celebration and Mahindra did not hold back and blasted into celebration on his X profile.

Mahindra started with sharing a video of a team's synchronised jump through a hola-hoop, reflecting the team's performance at the final match, with caption "Teamwork… and Timing It’s what’s going to count tonight.. Go #TeamIndia ! #INDvsSA #T20WorldCupFinal".

Hello Chat GPT 4.O



Please make me a graphic image showing the Indian Cricket team as Superheroes.



Because they were SuperCool till the end.



The greatest gift of this final to India was that it didn’t come easy. It almost slipped out of their grasp. But they never lost the… pic.twitter.com/pg8PsXjjqw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 29, 2024

He then followed it with an AI-generated image created using ChatGPT; the image was the end result of a request of a search request for the 'superheroes', that the Indian team had become, in fighting and winning the match and said, "Hello Chat GPT 4.O Please make me a graphic image showing the Indian Cricket team as Superheroes. Because they were SuperCool till the end."

Later on, he received the praise that he had asked for and the user who had inquired of him on whether he would would watch the match, posted saying, "Sir we will not forget your Balidan. You played the 12th man today by not watching and keeping your promise.."

Later on, Mahindra shared a video of the team officially lifting the trophy, with team's outgoing coach Rahul Dravid in focus, with a caption in Hindi underscoring the importance of teacher or 'Guru'