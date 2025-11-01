 Goa's Tourist Arrivals See 6% Rise As Compared To 2024: Tourism Minister
PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
File Image

Panaji: The overall tourist footfalls went up by 6.23 per cent from January to September this year as compared to the corresponding period in 2024, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Friday.Talking to reporters, he said that while domestic tourist arrivals grew by 5.36 per cent - up from 69.24 lakh in 2024 to 72.96 lakh this year, the international arrivals saw a steep rise of 29.33 per cent - up from 2.59 lakh to 3.36 lakh visitors.

Tourism continues to contribute about 16.43 per cent to the state GDP and provides 40 to 45 per cent of direct and indirect employment, he said."For the first time, Goa has seen growth during the monsoon months, showing the success of our efforts to promote year-round tourism," Khaunte added.

According to him, the state has expanded its international reach to new destinations, such as Yekaterinburg Novosibirsk and Moscow (all in Russia) and Kazakhstan, with 34 charter flights from Russia and central Asia arriving in October alone.TUI Airways from the UK will soon start direct flights from Manchester and Gatwick, expected to bring in 30,000-40,000 tourists.

Highlighting the state's focus on responsible tourism, the minister said the government had taken strict action against sub-letting by shack operators, cancelling six licences this year. He said permissions for shacks and watersports activities were granted on time to ensure smooth operations at the start of the season.

The government will soon notify the Aerosports Policy and Wellness Tourism Policy under the 'Goa Beyond Beaches' initiative to promote adventure, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), wedding, and eco-tourism, Khaunte said.He added that these initiatives also aim to support women-led and community-based enterprises.

Khaunte also announced the Certified Tourism Facilitator Programme, under which 72 guides have already been certified, and a new registration system for beach photographers to prevent malpractices. A special scheme for Goan residents (Niz Goenkars) working as beach photographers will be launched soon, he said.The minister said Rs 472 crore had been sanctioned by the Centre for projects under Swadesh Darshan, Town Square, Unity Mall and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial.

"Goa will now focus on developing a 'concert economy' to boost tourism infrastructure and create a vibrant entertainment ecosystem. With new policies, partnerships, and inclusive initiatives, we are moving from enforcement to empowerment. Goa's tourism story is now driven by collaboration, responsibility, and innovation," Khaunte said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

