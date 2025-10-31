Maharashtra & Goa Bar Council Declares Court Closure On Nov 3 To Protest Attacks On Lawyers | PTI (Representative Pic)

To prevent the increasing attacks on lawyers and to demand the passage of the 'Lawyer Protection Act' to protect them, the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council has decided to keep all courts and bench offices in the state closed on November 3 (Monday). On this day, all registered lawyers will stay away from court proceedings and will hold a peaceful protest.

In the last few days, attacks on lawyers have taken place in many parts of Maharashtra. Some lawyers have lost their lives. Protest resolutions have been passed by many bar associations in this regard. Accordingly, a draft law was prepared for the protection of lawyers, and suggestions were sought from various bar councils.

Many bar associations in Maharashtra suggested suggestions and amendments. After considering them, the draft 'Lawyer Protection Act' was handed over to the Advocate General. The state government and the administrative apparatus had also promised action in this regard.

However, recently, a lawyer from Shevgaon taluka of Ahilyanagar district was attacked. In this backdrop, the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council passed a resolution strongly condemning the attack in its general meeting on October 29.

Due to this bandh, court proceedings will be suspended on Monday in the absence of any lawyer. This will delay the hearing of pending cases. The parties as well as the suspects, will be stranded. The work of government prosecutors will also be affected.

The records of bail, MCR, petitions, settlement agreements, purchase deeds, notaries, etc. will be stuck. The Bar Council has appealed to all lawyers to participate in this protest.