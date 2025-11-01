 SEBI Imposes Penalties Of ₹2.64 Crore On 20 Individuals For Price & Volume Manipulation In Quasar India's Scrip
SEBI Imposes Penalties Of ₹2.64 Crore On 20 Individuals For Price & Volume Manipulation In Quasar India's Scrip

The order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted investigation in the matter of price and volume manipulation in the scrip of Quasar India Ltd during the period beginning May 01, 2022 till December 31, 2023.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalties totalling Rs 2.64 crore on 20 individuals in the matter of price and volume manipulation in the scrip of Quasar India Ltd.The regulator slapped penalties totalling Rs 2.5 crore on 18 individuals to be paid by them jointly and severally. It also levied a fine of Rs 7 lakh each on Mrugesh Natwarlal Ruparel and Arpit Piyushbhai Shah.

"The 18 entities (Noticees 1 to 18) and noticees 19 (Mrugesh Ruparel) and 20 (Arpit Shah) were found to be connected to each other and were indulged in generating the volume in the scrip of Quasar resulting in price rise of the scrip.

They also failed to comply with the summons issued by the authority in a matter pertaining to violation of market norms."Noticees 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16, by entering into circular trades have created a misleading appearance of trading in the scrip by trading among themselves in the share of Quasar without any intention of change of ownership of the security and provide a false appearance of trading in such security to inflate or cause fluctuations in the price of Quasar," Sebi's Amit Kapoor said in the order.

