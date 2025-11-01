 Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 26% Growth In Auto Sales At 1,20,142 Units In October 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra & Mahindra Reports 26% Growth In Auto Sales At 1,20,142 Units In October 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 26% Growth In Auto Sales At 1,20,142 Units In October 2025

Domestic tractor sales were at 72,071 units, as against 64,326 units in October 2024, up 12 per cent, it added.Exports for the month stood at 1,589 units, logging a growth of 41 per cent from October last year.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Saturday reported a 26 per cent growth in its overall auto sales at 1,20,142 units in October this year.Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew by 31 per cent to 71,624 units in October as compared to 54,504 units in the same month last year, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 31,741 units, registering a growth of 14 per cent, it added."In October, we achieved SUV sales of 71,624 units, a growth of 31 per cent, which is the highest SUV sales we have clocked ever in a month," M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.

Read Also
Mahindra And Mahindra Launches New Thar 2025 Starting At ₹9.99 Lakh, Packed With Smart Tech And...
article-image

On the farm equipment business front, M&M said total tractor sales in October were at 73,660 units, as against 65,453 units for the same period last year, up 13 per cent.Domestic tractor sales were at 72,071 units, as against 64,326 units in October 2024, up 12 per cent, it added.Exports for the month stood at 1,589 units, logging a growth of 41 per cent from October last year.

"A good monsoon, combined with the benefit of the GST rate cut announced in September have supported the strong performance in September and October 2025," M&M President, Farm Equipment Business, Veejay Nakra said.Going forward, he said factors like timely onset of Rabi sowing and good progress in Kharif harvesting augur well for tractor sales.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Andhra Pradesh: At Least 9 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Srikakulam
Andhra Pradesh: At Least 9 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Srikakulam
'Jab Raaste Alag Hote Hain...': Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims From Jay Bhanushali Amid Divorce Rumours—VIDEO
'Jab Raaste Alag Hote Hain...': Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims From Jay Bhanushali Amid Divorce Rumours—VIDEO
Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys
Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 26% Growth In Auto Sales At 1,20,142 Units In October 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 26% Growth In Auto Sales At 1,20,142 Units In October 2025

Deep Tech Startups, Venture Capital Firms Seek Tax Incentives, Regulatory Clarity & Strengthening Of...

Deep Tech Startups, Venture Capital Firms Seek Tax Incentives, Regulatory Clarity & Strengthening Of...

SEBI Imposes Penalties Of ₹2.64 Crore On 20 Individuals For Price & Volume Manipulation In Quasar...

SEBI Imposes Penalties Of ₹2.64 Crore On 20 Individuals For Price & Volume Manipulation In Quasar...

Airlines Can Now Charge For Wheelchair Services Availed By Able-Bodied People At Airports

Airlines Can Now Charge For Wheelchair Services Availed By Able-Bodied People At Airports

GST Registration Now Available Within 3 Days For Small & Medium Enterprises

GST Registration Now Available Within 3 Days For Small & Medium Enterprises