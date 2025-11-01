 UIDAI Forms Expert Panel To Make Aadhaar Technology Future-Ready Against Evolving Cybersecurity Threats
PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has formed a high-level expert panel to make Aadhaar technology future-ready, especially for scalability and resilience against evolving cybersecurity threats, an official statement said on Friday.The high-level expert committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of UIDAI, Chairperson, Neelkanth Mishra.

It comprises UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, Nutanix founder Dheeraj Pandey, MOSIP head of engineering Sasikumar Ganesan, Trilegal partner Rahul Matthan, Amrita University Professor Prabaharan Poornachandran, Michigan State University Professor Anil Jain, UIDAI deputy director general Abhishek Kumar Singh, Sarvam AI Co-Founder Vivek Raghavan and IIT Jodhpur professor Mayank Vatsa.

"Recognising the rapidly changing technological and regulatory landscape, the UIDAI has embarked on a comprehensive strategic and technological review to shape the next decade of Aadhaar's evolution through a new 'Aadhaar Vision 2032' framework. To guide this ambitious transformation, UIDAI has constituted a high-level Expert Committee under the chairmanship of Shri Neelkanth Mishra, Chairperson, UIDAI," the statement said.

The Vision 2032 roadmap will look at not only sustaining the technological leadership of Aadhaar but also reinforcing its role as a secure, inclusive, and people-centric digital identity, the statement said.

The committee will develop the Aadhaar Vision 2032 document, outlining the framework for next-generation Aadhaar architecture aligned with India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, and emerging global standards of privacy and cybersecurity.

"The Aadhaar Vision 2032 framework will focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Advanced Encryption, and next-generation Data Security mechanisms. These will ensure Aadhaar remains resilient against evolving cybersecurity threats, scalable for future demand, and adaptive to the rapidly changing digital landscape," the statement said. 

