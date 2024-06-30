India's T20 Triumph: From Anand Mahindra To Sundar Pichai; The Business Paradigm Joins The ICC World Cup Victory Euphoria

BCCI

India woke up to the triumph of the Indian national men's team in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Indian team defeated South Africa by 7 runs in Barbados in what was a tight contest. Many big names from different facets of public life took to their social media profiles to express their delight and join the celebration.

The world's fifth-largest economy's business horizon also joined these jubilant celebrations online.

Mahindra group head Anand Mahindra, who is known for his active participation online, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his happiness and shared a series of posts surrounding the world cup. In one of the posts, he shared an AI-generated 'superhero' image of the Indian team that was created using ChatGPT.

Hello Chat GPT 4.O



Please make me a graphic image showing the Indian Cricket team as Superheroes.



Because they were SuperCool till the end.



The greatest gift of this final to India was that it didn’t come easy. It almost slipped out of their grasp. But they never lost the… pic.twitter.com/pg8PsXjjqw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 29, 2024

Then came an Indian-origin business stalwart heading one of the biggest tech companies on the planet, Sundar Pichai, who also took to X to share his jubilance over the thriller.

what a game, could barely breathe, everything that makes sports incredible. Congrats India, so well deserved! SA was incredible. Amazing #WorldT20 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 29, 2024

He said, "what a game, could barely breathe, everything that makes sports incredible. Congrats India".

One of Asia's richest and head of the Adani group, Gautam Adani also took to X to share his bit and said, "Nerves of Steel!!! What an incredible, nail-biting @ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final between two powerhouse teams!"

Nerves of Steel!!!

What an incredible, nail-biting @ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final between two powerhouse teams!

Congratulations to Team India on their superb win. Our pride in their unwavering spirit and determination shines brightly as India continues to rule the cricketing… https://t.co/ZfX2YExuT0 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 29, 2024

Biocon's chief, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, also took to X to share a moving account and said, "An amazing win. We salute Rohit & Virat for their stellar swan song and to Sky for the winning catch that snatched victory from SA."

Watch: Rohit Eats Sand From Barbados Pitch After India Clinch T20 WC Title - an emotional victory for the team & the nation. An amazing win. We salute Rohit & Virat for their stellar swan song and to Sky for the winning catch that snatched victory from SA https://t.co/eSTRypTL6d — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 30, 2024

Microsoft's Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella also shared a post on the occasion.

What a final!!! Congrats, India, and well played, South Africa. Super World Cup... let us have more cricket in the West Indies and USA!! — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 29, 2024

Vedanta Group's Anil Agarwal also shared his thoughts with an AI generated image of the skipper Rohit Sharma and said, "Itihas racha jaa chuka hai 1.4 billion hearts, one sport! T20 World Cup mein 17 saal baad Bharat ko firse kamiyabi haasil hui sirf apne do-or-die attitude ke kaaran. Every player gave his 100% in this nail-biting final."

Itihas racha jaa chuka hai 🏆 1.4 billion hearts, one sport!



T20 World Cup mein 17 saal baad Bharat ko firse kamiyabi haasil hui sirf apne do-or-die attitude ke kaaran. Every player gave his 100% in this nail-biting final.



Chaahe Kohli ke sixes ho ya Bumrah ke yorkers ya… pic.twitter.com/evPDzyEeNj — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) June 29, 2024

When it comes to the young guns of India Inc, many took to the social media platform and join the virtual joy rally.

Fintech firm MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh said, "Boom Boom Boomrah ! The greatest ever bowler to have played for India ! Rohit sharma what captaincy and leadership and such fun watching you bat ! Team India Congrats !!"

Boom Boom Boomrah ! The greatest ever bowler to have played for India ! Rohit sharma what captaincy and leadership and such fun watching you bat ! Team India Congrats !! — Bipin Preet Singh (@BipinSingh) June 29, 2024

Another Fintech company executive, CRED's Kunal Shah also took to X and re-posted a post of Indian team's celebration on his personal account.

Online retail and e-commerce firm Meesho's Vidit Aatrey also shared his thoughts and said,"What a win. What a way to win. Congrats team India. Amazing team effort from everyone."

What a win. What a way to win.



Congrats team India. Amazing team effort from everyone. — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) June 29, 2024

OYO boss Ritesh Agarwal, who was in the Caribbean watching the match, shared a post with a snap from the venue of the victory. In the post, he said, "WORLD CHAMPIONS! India dominates the T20 World Cup final against South Africa! Unbelievable performance by the entire team!".

WORLD CHAMPIONS! 🇮🇳 India dominates the T20 World Cup final against South Africa! Unbelievable performance by the entire team!



Though I couldn't be there in person, this feeling is unreal! Still buzzing from the electrifying India vs Pak match. What a journey it has been. pic.twitter.com/HeevRfkRv1 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) June 29, 2024

Embattled fintech company, Paytm's co-founder, Vijya Shekhar Sharma, also shared a few posts on the platform.

Yesssssssssss !!!!!

🤜🏼🤛🏼🇮🇳 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 29, 2024

Perfect expression of the champion leader.

Also, Virat leaves T20 international at a high. Perfect timing.



pic.twitter.com/RAuMKNiaK7 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 29, 2024

In another post, Shram shared a moving video of Skipper Rohit Shram with a caption that read, "Perfect expression of the champion leader. Also, Virat leaves T20 international at a high. Perfect timing."