Nvidia Becomes The Most Valuable Company In The World; Pips Microsoft & Apple

The reign of supreme dominance continues to propel the tech giant of giants, Nvidia. Nvidia, the company that is at the centre of the recent tech surge and has taken the form of artificial intelligence, has reaped laurels, one after the other.

In its most recent development, the company has become the most valuable company in the world in terms of market capitalisation, going past the likes of Microsoft and Apple.

The company's overall market cap, according to available data, stands at USD 3.335 trillion.

Nvidia Goes Past The Best

In the bargain, the company left behind longtime poll-position holder Microsoft with USD 3.317 trillion. The Satya Nadella-led company, as a part of its resurgence, scaled back the ladder to attain the top position. It also went past one of the biggest smartphone makers in the world, Apple, with USD 3.285 trillion.

Here, the market capitalisation of a given company is calculated by multiplying the current stock price of the company with its total outstanding shares.

This development comes only a few days after Nvidia's 10-1 split of its shares. The company, which was known for its state-of-the-art GPUs used in gaming systems, has been underscored in the public eye, thanks to the AI boom that saw chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT take the whole world by storm of intrigue, dousing in potential for expansion.

The company functions in a tight space with quality competition from within the US and outside, from American company AMD to Dutch company ASML. Despite this, like in the list of most valuable companies, Nvidia holds the poll position.

Nvidia Shares Jump Again

The shares of the company have also grown exponentially in the recent past, reaching the enviable mark of USD 1,000. This, however, was scaled back with a stock split, that resulted in a greater number of outstanding shares and a lower value for each individual share.

As the American markets closed for trading on Tuesday, June 18, Nvidia shares had zoomed 3.51 per cent or USD 4.60, taking its cumulative value to the stock listed on Nasdaq to USD 135.58.