 India's Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-Month High Of 3.5% In July, Boosted By Manufacturing Sector
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-Month High Of 3.5% In July, Boosted By Manufacturing Sector

India's Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-Month High Of 3.5% In July, Boosted By Manufacturing Sector

India's industrial production growth accelerated to a 4-month high of 3.5 per cent in July this year due to good performance of manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
India’s industrial output growth rises to 3.5% in July 2025, led by manufacturing | Source: Unsplash (Representational Image)

New Delhi, Aug 28: India's industrial production growth accelerated to a 4-month high of 3.5 per cent in July this year due to good performance of manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Thursday.

IIP Records Modest Improvement

The country's industrial output earlier recorded this level of growth at 3.9 per cent in March 2025. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by five per cent in July 2024.

Sector-Wise Performance

FPJ Shorts
Jammu Rain: 35 Bodies Recovered After Landslide On Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Route - VIDEO
Jammu Rain: 35 Bodies Recovered After Landslide On Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Route - VIDEO
Taylor Swift’s Education Qualifications
Taylor Swift’s Education Qualifications
Mumbai: Municipal Corporation Launches Disability Certificate Centre At Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali
Mumbai: Municipal Corporation Launches Disability Certificate Centre At Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali
Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Sets Up 143 Artificial Ponds, 22 Natural Sites For One-And-A-Half Day Ganpati Idols Immersion In Navi Mumbai
Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Sets Up 143 Artificial Ponds, 22 Natural Sites For One-And-A-Half Day Ganpati Idols Immersion In Navi Mumbai

The National Statistics Office (NSO) kept industrial production growth unchanged at 1.5 in June as against the provisional estimates released last month.

The latest NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth rose to 5.4 per cent in July 2025 from 4.7 per cent in the year-ago month. Mining production contracted by 7.2 per cent against a growth of 3.8 per cent recorded a year ago.

Also Watch:

Read Also
US 50% Tariffs May Hit One-Fourth Of India’s Textile Exports In 6 Months, Warn Industry Experts
article-image

FY26 So Far

Power production rose by a meagre 0.6 per cent in July 2025 against 7.9 per cent in the year-ago period. During the April-July period of FY26, the country's total industrial production grew by 2.3 per cent compared to 5.4 per cent a year ago.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-Month High Of 3.5% In July, Boosted By Manufacturing Sector

India's Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-Month High Of 3.5% In July, Boosted By Manufacturing Sector

IPO Worth ₹13.42 Crore Opening Tomorrow, Know Price Band & Full Details

IPO Worth ₹13.42 Crore Opening Tomorrow, Know Price Band & Full Details

US 50% Tariffs May Hit One-Fourth Of India’s Textile Exports In 6 Months, Warn Industry Experts

US 50% Tariffs May Hit One-Fourth Of India’s Textile Exports In 6 Months, Warn Industry Experts

Sensex Crashes 706 Points, US Tariff Blow Hits Market Sentiment; Cotton Duty Relief Fails To Lift...

Sensex Crashes 706 Points, US Tariff Blow Hits Market Sentiment; Cotton Duty Relief Fails To Lift...

BSE Rule Change: Pre-Open Session Coming To F&O Segment, Effective From December 8, 2025

BSE Rule Change: Pre-Open Session Coming To F&O Segment, Effective From December 8, 2025