 IPO Worth ₹13.42 Crore Opening Tomorrow, Know Price Band & Full Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIPO Worth ₹13.42 Crore Opening Tomorrow, Know Price Band & Full Details

IPO Worth ₹13.42 Crore Opening Tomorrow, Know Price Band & Full Details

Abril Paper Tech’s Rs 13.42 crore IPO opens on August 29. The price is Rs 61 per share. Minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 2.44 lakh. Listing expected on September 5.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Abril Paper Tech’s Rs 13.42 crore IPO opens on August 29. | File Image |

Mumbai: Abril Paper Tech Limited, a Surat-based company, is all set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Friday, August 29, 2025. Investors can place their bids for this IPO until Tuesday, September 2, 2025. The company is entering the stock market to raise funds for business expansion.

IPO Size and Price Band

The total size of this IPO is Rs 13.42 crore. Abril Paper Tech has set the price of each share at Rs 61. This IPO is a fresh issue, which means the company is offering 22 lakh brand new shares to the public. No existing shares are being sold.

Read Also
Market Activity Booms: 13 Mainboard Initial Public Offerings Rake In ₹15,200 Crore & 28 SME IPOs...
article-image

Listing Platform

FPJ Shorts
Jammu Rain: 35 Bodies Recovered After Landslide On Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Route - VIDEO
Jammu Rain: 35 Bodies Recovered After Landslide On Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Route - VIDEO
Taylor Swift’s Education Qualifications
Taylor Swift’s Education Qualifications
Mumbai: Municipal Corporation Launches Disability Certificate Centre At Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali
Mumbai: Municipal Corporation Launches Disability Certificate Centre At Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali
Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Sets Up 143 Artificial Ponds, 22 Natural Sites For One-And-A-Half Day Ganpati Idols Immersion In Navi Mumbai
Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Sets Up 143 Artificial Ponds, 22 Natural Sites For One-And-A-Half Day Ganpati Idols Immersion In Navi Mumbai

The shares of Abril Paper Tech will be listed on the BSE SME platform. This platform is specially designed for small and medium-sized enterprises looking to raise funds from the public market.

Minimum Investment Requirement

- For investors interested in buying shares, the company has set a lot size of 2000 shares.

- Retail investors will need to apply for at least 4000 shares, which will cost Rs 2,44,000.

- High Networth Individuals (HNIs) must apply for at least 6000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 3,66,000.

This means that only serious investors with a larger budget can apply, as there is no small investment option.

Read Also
Vikran Engineering IPO Opens Today, Price Band Set At ₹92–₹97/ Share; Know Subscription...
article-image

Important Dates to Note

- Share allotment is expected to be finalized on September 3, 2025.

- The company’s stock market listing is likely to happen on September 5, 2025.

- Once listed, the shares can be bought and sold on the stock market.

Who Is Managing the IPO?

The IPO is being managed by Interactive Financial Services Ltd, which is the Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM). The Registrar for the IPO, who will handle share allotment and refunds, is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Read Also
Global Travel Tech Firm OYO Plans $8 Billion Valuation For IPO As Board Review Nears, Pushes For...
article-image

How Will the Funds Be Used?

Abril Paper Tech has clearly shared how it plans to use the money raised from this IPO:

- Rs 5.40 crore will be used to buy two new automatic sublimation paper coating and slitting machines.

- Rs 5 crore will go towards meeting the working capital needs of the company.

- Rs 2.01 crore will be spent on general corporate purposes.

- Rs 1.01 crore will be used to cover IPO-related expenses.

With this investment, the company aims to increase its production capacity and improve efficiency. This move is expected to help Abril Paper Tech strengthen its position in the market and meet growing demand for its products.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-Month High Of 3.5% In July, Boosted By Manufacturing Sector

India's Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-Month High Of 3.5% In July, Boosted By Manufacturing Sector

IPO Worth ₹13.42 Crore Opening Tomorrow, Know Price Band & Full Details

IPO Worth ₹13.42 Crore Opening Tomorrow, Know Price Band & Full Details

US 50% Tariffs May Hit One-Fourth Of India’s Textile Exports In 6 Months, Warn Industry Experts

US 50% Tariffs May Hit One-Fourth Of India’s Textile Exports In 6 Months, Warn Industry Experts

Sensex Crashes 706 Points, US Tariff Blow Hits Market Sentiment; Cotton Duty Relief Fails To Lift...

Sensex Crashes 706 Points, US Tariff Blow Hits Market Sentiment; Cotton Duty Relief Fails To Lift...

BSE Rule Change: Pre-Open Session Coming To F&O Segment, Effective From December 8, 2025

BSE Rule Change: Pre-Open Session Coming To F&O Segment, Effective From December 8, 2025