 Vikran Engineering IPO Opens Today, Price Band Set At ₹92–₹97/ Share; Know Subscription Details, Lot Size, GMP & Key Dates
Vikran Engineering IPO Opens Today, Price Band Set At ₹92–₹97/ Share; Know Subscription Details, Lot Size, GMP & Key Dates

Vikran Engineering’s Rs 772 crore IPO opens on August 26 with a price band of Rs 92–Rs 97. Investors can bid till August 29. Grey Market Premium stands at Rs 118, showing strong demand.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
IPO Details: Price Band and Structure. Image by Grok |

Mumbai: Vikran Engineering, an Infrastructure EPC company, launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today, August 26. The total issue size is Rs 772 crore. This includes fresh equity shares worth Rs 721 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 51 crore. The price band is fixed between Rs 92 and Rs 97 per share.

Use of Funds

The company plans to use the money raised for working capital needs and general corporate expenses.

Lot Size and Investor Quota

One lot of the IPO consists of 148 shares.

Investor category-wise allocation:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 50 percent

Retail Investors: 35 percent

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 15 percent

Anchor Investment

Before the IPO opened, Vikran Engineering raised Rs 231.6 crore from anchor investors. Some major names include Bank of India Mutual Fund, Samco MF, SBI General Insurance, and Societe Generale.

Key IPO Dates

IPO Opens: August 26

IPO Closes: August 29

Allotment Finalisation: September 1

Refunds for Non-Allottees: September 2

Shares Credited to Demat: September 2

Listing on NSE & BSE: September 3

Company Profile

Vikran Engineering is an EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) firm. It handles full-scale projects- from design to installation. As of June 2025, the company has completed 45 projects across 14 states and is currently handling 44 projects worth Rs 5,120 crore.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

As per market reports, Vikran Engineering’s shares are trading at Rs 118 in the grey market. This gives a premium of about 21.65 percent over the upper IPO price of Rs 97.

Book Runners and Registrar

Lead Managers: Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services

Registrar: Bigshare Services

Disclaimer: Investing in IPOs involves market risk. Grey market trends are unofficial and should not be the sole basis for investment. Please consult a financial advisor before investing.

