Current Infraprojects IPO Opens On August 26, Strong GMP Signals Up to 50% Profit On Listing

Mumbai: Current Infraprojects Limited is launching its IPO on August 26, 2025, and it will remain open for investors till August 29. The company has set the price band at Rs 76 to Rs 80 per share.

Grey Market Premium: Rs 40

As per Investorgain.com, Current Infraprojects shares are trading in the grey market at a Rs 40 premium. This means the shares might list at Rs 120 or more, giving investors up to 50 percent profit on listing. The expected listing date is September 3, and the shares will be listed on NSE.

About the Company

Current Infraprojects started in 2013 in Rajasthan. Today, it works in many states like Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura, and West Bengal. Now, over 53 percent of its work comes from outside Rajasthan, showing it is growing across India.

The company is led by Sunil Singh Gangwar and his family. It employs 108 professionals, including engineers and managers. In the last 3 years, its net profit has grown 6 times, and in FY25, its EBITDA margin crossed 16 percent, showing strong business growth.