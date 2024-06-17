Nvidia's Surge At Wall Street Continues As The Chip Company Splits Its Stock

Nvidia, one of the companies at the forefront of the AI revolution, has managed to complete the process of splitting its stocks in a 10-for-1 guise. The stock-splitting exercise is carried out to lower the prices of stocks by expanding the number of outstanding shares.

Nvidia's stock prices have surged significantly in the recent past. It even touched the enviable mark of USD 1,000. With the split, the share prices were brought down to USD 125. Despite this, the growth that the company has witnessed has not tapered.

It is not just the equity markets that the company has performed, defying all expectations. The Graphic Processing Unit /GPU market leader has seen a dramatic jump in its valuation in a short period of time. Currently, the company stands at USD 3.244 trillion.

Nvidia Scales The Market Cap Tree

In fact, between June 10 and June 14, the share prices jumped from USD 121.79 on June 10 to USD 131.88 on June 14.

On the last day of the previous trading week, Friday, June 14, the shares gained 1.75 per cent or USD 2.27, taking the total value of each individual share to USD 131.88.

The company scaled the second spot, being the second most valuable company for a short period, before Apple regained that same spot with USD 3.258 trillion. The list is topped by Microsoft, with USD 3.289 trillion. Nvidia is only the third company to reach the USD 3 trillion mark.

Huang Climbs The Billionaire Ladder

And it is not just the company that has seen an astronomical rise in its numbers. Jensen Huang, the CEO and president of the tech company, has also seen a significant surge in his own personal fortunes.

According to the Forbes list of real-time billionaires, the Taiwan-born Huang stands at the 12th spot, amongst the richest in the world, with a total net worth of a staggering USD 115.4 billion.

The task is cut out for Nvidia, with rivals like the American AMD and the Dutch ASML, but the company continues to thrive on top.