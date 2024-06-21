Paytm Employees File Complaints With Labour Ministry Amid Layoffs And Alleged Unfair Terminations: Report

Paytm | File

Paytm, the fintech giant, once again finds itself in troublesome as a group of its employees has lodged complaints alleging unfair treatment and unlawful termination.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, several employees of the company have raised concerns over what they claim to be unfair termination practices, alleging the unlawful termination without compensation and filed a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The complaints, dated between June 1-12, highlights about the grievances of unethical dismissals from their roles at the fintech giant, reported Moneycontrol.

The Basis of the Complaints

As per the Moneycontrol report citing the documents viewed by them, employees have cited instances where they were allegedly forced into resigning or faced abrupt terminations without adequate notice or compensation.

All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) response

In response to the employees' plight, the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) has stepped in to support affected individuals.

AIPC has invited employees to share their experiences anonymously, while seeking evidence such as offer letters and payslips to substantiate claims of wrongful termination.

Newsreports say Paytm has sacked professionals in violation of their contractual obligations.

Are you an Ex-Paytm Professional?

Were you forced to resign without compensation?

All India Professionals' Congress will fight for your cause.

Reach out to us: https://t.co/I2UacwS96Z pic.twitter.com/gUFUzHdE2o — AIPC (@ProfCong) June 19, 2024

Company's Response and shareholder letter

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of the company had earlier in a shareholder letter on May 22 noted that the company would be focusing on core businesses and implementing cost-cutting measures, potentially affecting employee roles and costs.

However, the company's restructuring efforts have drawn severe criticism from former employees who feel their rights have been disregarded.