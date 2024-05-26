'We Don't Grade Our Friends': Netizens React To CRED Founder Kunal Shah's Comments On 'Mediocrity'

Kunal Shah is an entrepreneur and investor |

CRED and Freecharge founder Kunal Shah kicked up a storm online with his take on 'Mediocrity'. In a post on his X (Twitter) profile, Shah shared his thoughts on grouping and belonging of the so-called mediocre individuals.

He said, "Mediocre people often have a clear tell: you’ll often see them hanging out with other mediocre people, probably because the A+ folks avoid them."

This ushered into a discourse, as some agreed with him, while many fervently disagreed with him. Some expressed their disagreement directly in replies to the said post/tweet, and others posted individual posts, either by quoting him or without doing so.

doesn’t correlate with real life for me — people hang out more based on their value systems than anything else and within that they might seek folks at their level ( A or D-) for a particular thing they are doing.



i hope i dont personally blanket label people at A+ or D- and… — Vaibhav Domkundwar (@vaibhavbetter) May 25, 2024

One of the users said, "Sir some of us don't assign grades to our friends."

Kunal Shah's Cred makes an annual loss of 1300 crores.



Aur bhai lecture de rahe hain "mediocrity" ka.



Bro, if I made losses of 1000+ crores in consecutive years, my friends would call me mediocre 😂😂 — Dr Shivam 'da' (@angryoldman27) May 26, 2024

Others took the criticism of the post and the reductionist approach towards building friendships, a notch up. One of the users targeted Shah's business, CRED and its inability to turn into a profit-making company.

He claimed that Shah's enterprise had incurred losses worth Rs 1000 crore, and therefore is in no position to give a 'lecture' people online on mediocrity.

When questioned about his criticism of Kunal Shah's business acumen by another fellow netizen, the user doubled down and said, "Friendship" , "excellence" and "mediocrity" aren't 'factual' terms, as in they cannot be quantified in an absolute manner. What is mediocre for one, is excellent for another. Like finishing 8th and an FA is mediocre for Arsenal, but its excellent for Man Utd"

How to disagree in form of chart by @paulg



But if you wish to get likes on twitter, stick to bottom 3. Won’t earn you reputation but will earn you likes. pic.twitter.com/NiiJ6kcd2V — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) May 26, 2024

Kunal Shah, an NMIMS alumini, in what can be seen as retort to the criticism, shared a cryptic post, sharing the modus on 'how to disagree', possibly taking aim at those who admonished his comments and methods.



