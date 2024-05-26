'I Am An Alien': Tesla Boss Elon Musk Says No One Believes Him

Elon Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Tesla chief Elon Musk is known for making abstruse comments and then underscoring them thereafter. In another instalment of Musk Mania, the South-Africa-born billionaire claimed that he is an 'alien'.

'I am An Alien'

Musk was speaking at a event conducted by Paris-based Viva Tech, Musk responded to a cheeky question from the host.

The host enquired of Musk, "Some people believe that you are an alien." To which Musk, who appeared virtually on the event replied, "I am an alien." The Boring Company founder further adds to the discourse and says, "Yes, I keep telling people I'm an alien, but nobody believes me."

Speaking on the issue of Artificial Intelligence, Musk said, "I do think there's perhaps still a role for humans, in that we give AI meaning."

It is interesting to note, that Musk, when Chatbots like ChatGPT garnered significant traction, was one of the many to sign an alarm declaring the dangers of Artificial Intelligence. In another comment, at the very same event, he had also claimed, that jobs, thanks to AI's exploits would be 'optional' for human beings.

In what can only be described as a transition from his previous stance, Musk also added, saying, "Probably none of us will have a job," He further added, "If you want to do a job that's kinda like a hobby, you can do a job."

Meanwhile, Musk's own ventures, including Tesla have not been in the pink of their 'business health'. | Image: Wikipedia

Tesla Slumps Further

It is to be noted that, Musk who allegedly wanted to take absolute control of Microsoft-backed OpenAI (the maker of ChatGPT) had a public spat with the company and its boss Sam Altman, that led to inflammatory revelations from both sides.

Meanwhile, Musk's own ventures, including Tesla have not been in the pink of their 'business health'. Tesla, which Musk continues to market as a 'Tech company' has only had its fortunes stumble further down the ally of misfortune. The sales and teh revenues of the company have slumped to historic lows.

Tesla shares in the past six months alone have dropped 24.08 per cent, taking the cumulative value of each individual share to Rs 179.24.