'Piece Of Junk': Disillusioned Ola Scooter Customers Outrage As Questions Grow Over Reliability

X (Twitter)

Ola, in pursuance to many, revolutionised the tech-driven sector with its cab-aggregator/ride-sharing avenue Ola Cabs. Under the leadership of Bhavish Aggarwal, the company has expanded further into other realms of the tech world. One such segment is Aggarwal's OIa Electric, the indigenously developed line of two-wheelers, which includes Ola S1 X, Ola S1 Air and Ola S1 Pro.

Egregiously Electric

One of the aspects of expanding at a fast pace is 'leaving some stones unturned' and then eventually tripping on them. One such phenomenon is being observed in the case of Ola Electric's exploits by some.

Electric vehicles and their business is booming in the country, but another element that often emerges through unfortunate happenings, is through incidents, rather, accidents. In the past, some instances of malfunctioning scooters (from various other brands) have emerged.

Senior Ola official once said,



"Bhavish is the kind of guy who expects a baby in one month by making nine women pregnant".



This is the baby👇🏼, it doesn't start. https://t.co/71enQ5Qdah — Money-Minded Mandeep ® (@0mandeep7) May 25, 2024

Read Also Ex-Ola Group President Switches To CFO For Welspun World

Ola's scooters are also under scrutiny due to this said blemish, which may have come into existence, because of the supposedly exigent approach, that is being deployed. This, allegedly, according to some has resulted in inferior products being sold to customers.

There have been more than a handful of instances where owners of these bikes have ended up with the predicament of their ambitious and exorbitant (these vehicles are available at the starting price of Rs 70,000) scooter not functioning.

'Piece of Junk'

Many of them take their umbrage towards the bad product and post-sale services to the internet. One such user took to his personal X account to express his disappointment, and said, "Buying this piece of junk, the OLA S1 Pro, was the worst decision ever."

Read Also Biden Cracks Down: To Reimpose Tariffs On Chinese Goods To Strengthen US Industry

Buying this piece of junk, the OLA S1 Pro, was the worst decision ever.



(A thread)@OlaElectric @ola_support pic.twitter.com/fUwGvJdVJO — RJ - Rishabh Jain (@rishsamjain) May 24, 2024

My dad is a big believer of new technology as well as clean tech. He bought OLA 6 months ago at a whooping cost of 1,75,000. The troubles started immediately;



Note; He is very very particular about taking care of vehicle. charging etc.



(2/n) pic.twitter.com/wZdKWKS0Hl — RJ - Rishabh Jain (@rishsamjain) May 24, 2024

- Now the scooter does not even start, there is no option of pickup or mechanic home visit to app. The service center is few km away, how we are supposed to bring a non functioning vehicle to the service center? 😤



(5/n) pic.twitter.com/6HyBG2gBhs — RJ - Rishabh Jain (@rishsamjain) May 24, 2024

The user, in his thread, takes the world online through his ordeal of dealing with Ola, after buying one of the company's latest offerings, Ola S1 Pro at a mammoth Rs 1,75,000.

“Customers don’t expect you to be perfect. They do expect you to fix things when they go wrong.”

– Donald Porter pic.twitter.com/3sSwZMKfYv — Ola Electric #Parody (@OlaElectrick) December 12, 2023

This user is not alone, as many such disgruntled customers have expressed their indignance in the recent past, while many other have raised questions on the overall quality of these products, that are being churned out, one after the other, 'in a rush'.

@bhash @OlaElectric @OlaScooter lodged a complaint against ola electric for fooling customers in selling care plus plans and not providing service even when went to physical service center for resolution, if this doesn't get solved I will escalate the issue to consumer court. pic.twitter.com/6RzuW7v73j — srikar (@Strictly_Tech_) March 24, 2024

@bhash @OlaElectric my scooter is at patna service center it got toe and it's been there since 17th of Jan still no update, regularly I get get message like your scooter has been delivered back but as you can see still scooter is in service center. Please resolve pic.twitter.com/rRd5gPmgh8 — RANJEET SINGH (@ranjeet_93) February 1, 2024

Head light Body panel got cracks because of fitting clips and I am getting lot of noise when I ride. I made complaint on it but they are saying we have to pay the cost of the part .why should I pay fo that part,it's not my mistake and I didn't met any accident. pic.twitter.com/nDSHi3zAsS — Lokesh Draksharapu (@lokeshd109) December 17, 2023

Poor Product Service

Many have not only accused the company of selling faulty scooters, but also being incapacitated or ill-equipped to handle customers and allay their concerns. Poor product service or poor post-sale service is a constant theme of many who pen their bad experiences online.

Some customer have ostensibly raised the matter with the authorities as well. Some have officially registered complaints against the Banglore-based company, as their issues remains unresolved.

Many of these posts online, have surfaced, just in the past 6 months or under. In some cases, after public outrage and negative traction, Ola respoidns and resolves the issues. But beyond speedy and consistent redressal, it is also about producing and selling quality products, than deploying an ad-hoc regime to churn out sub-par products.