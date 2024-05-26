Global Investors Want To Invest In India, Says Bharti Enterprises' Rajan Bharti Mittal

Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JK Group Harsh Pati Singhania and Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Rajan Bharti Mittal, exercised their franchise in the national capital in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election held on Saturday.

Singhania cast his vote early in the morning. "It feels good to vote as a citizen of the country. This is our duty," Singhania told ANI.

After casting his vote, Bharti Enterprises VC said India has an image today globally and all the global investors and CEOs want to come and invest in the country.

"I am certain that the next government will make sure this happens. India will be on a growth path not only economically but also politically," he said.

Elections for all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital were held today.

11.13 Crore Voters Voted in 6th Phase

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar voted along with his wife. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and economists Arvind Panagariya, and Bibek Debroy were among those who cast their votes in the national capital.

In the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, almost 11.13 crore voters--including 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women, and 5120 electors of the third gender--were eligible to cast the polls.

The final result is set to be announced on June 4 after the completion of the seventh phase of elections scheduled on June 1.

