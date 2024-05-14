 OpenAI's New Demo Made Me Cringe, Says Tesla CEO Elon Musk
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Tuesday, took potshots at Sam Altman-run OpenAI, saying their latest event to announce new AI models made him "cringe."

Author Ashley St Clair posted on X that with OpenAI, humans can now let AI perceive reality in real time for them and "we may have just replaced the post-truth era with something much worse."

Musk, a staunch critic of OpenAI, replied that the company's "demo made me cringe."

"Can't wait for the Grok (xAI) version of this demo," an X user commented.

In March, the tech billionaire sued OpenAI and its CEO Altman, alleging that they breached their original contractual agreements around AI.

OpenAI also hit back at the lawsuit, saying that in order to further the mission, "Musk wanted us to merge with Tesla or he wanted full control." Musk had left OpenAI, thinking the company would fail, according to Altman.

Read Also
GPT-4o: OpenAI Launches New AI Model For All ChatGPT Users
article-image
The ChatGPT developer unveiled GPT-4o - the new flagship model that provides GPT-4-level intelligence

The ChatGPT developer unveiled GPT-4o - the new flagship model that provides GPT-4-level intelligence | Representative Image/Wikipedia

At its live-streaming event on Monday, the ChatGPT developer unveiled GPT-4o - the new flagship model that provides GPT-4-level intelligence but is "much faster and improves on its capabilities across text, voice, and vision."

ChatGPT also now supports more than 50 languages. 

