Scorching Heat & Record-Breaking Demand: India's Peak Power Soars To Nearly 240 GW On May 24

Scorching Heat & Record-Breaking Power Demand |

From the bustling cities to the remote villages, the need for electricity is undeniable, powering homes, businesses, and essential services and as the scorching summer sun beats down on the Indian subcontinent, the country's power grid finds itself facing a challenge, keeping up with the skyrocketing demand for electricity.

In a recent peak, the nation's power demand has increased to a staggering 239.96 GW, mainly driven by the blistering temperatures making people rushing to their Air Conditioners (ACs) and coolers for relief.

In September 2023, just last year, the country witnessed it all time peak power demand at 243.27 GW. But, now according to reports, experts project that this record to be shattered as the mercury continues its relentless climb.

The Ministry of Power earlier forecasted a peak demand of 235 GW during the daytime and 225 GW in the evening for May, and 240 GW during the daytime and 235 GW for June 2024 evening.

However, now with the current demand already breaching the estimations, it is clear that the country's thirst for power is much stronger that what is anticipated.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of a warmer summer this year with frequent heatwaves | Representative image

Looking ahead, the Ministry has also projected a peak demand of 260 GW for this summer season.

Earlier this year, the India Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of a warmer summer this year with frequent heatwaves, noting the need for cooling appliances and electricity.

The Data

The country's power demand in the month of April 2024 was at 224.18 GW as summer began. Prior to this, in March 2024 it was 221.82 GW and 222.16 GW in February, and 223.51 GW in January.

However, in May 2024, the power supply demand peaked at 33 GW on the 6thand 233.80 GW on the 21st.

Last week, the highest supply was 229.57 GW on May 18, with around 226 GW on May 15, 16, and 17. Earlier in the month, it reached 229.77 GW on May 4 and 228.71 GW on May 20.