 Scorching Heat & Record-Breaking Demand: India's Peak Power Soars To Nearly 240 GW On May 24
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessScorching Heat & Record-Breaking Demand: India's Peak Power Soars To Nearly 240 GW On May 24

Scorching Heat & Record-Breaking Demand: India's Peak Power Soars To Nearly 240 GW On May 24

In a recent peak, the nation's power demand has increased to a staggering 239.96 GW, mainly driven by the blistering temperatures making people rushing to their Air Conditioners (ACs) and coolers for relief.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Scorching Heat & Record-Breaking Power Demand |

From the bustling cities to the remote villages, the need for electricity is undeniable, powering homes, businesses, and essential services and as the scorching summer sun beats down on the Indian subcontinent, the country's power grid finds itself facing a challenge, keeping up with the skyrocketing demand for electricity.

In a recent peak, the nation's power demand has increased to a staggering 239.96 GW, mainly driven by the blistering temperatures making people rushing to their Air Conditioners (ACs) and coolers for relief.

In September 2023, just last year, the country witnessed it all time peak power demand at 243.27 GW. But, now according to reports, experts project that this record to be shattered as the mercury continues its relentless climb.

The Ministry of Power earlier forecasted a peak demand of 235 GW during the daytime and 225 GW in the evening for May, and 240 GW during the daytime and 235 GW for June 2024 evening.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Party Cloudy Skies With Spells Of Rain & Thundershowers
article-image

However, now with the current demand already breaching the estimations, it is clear that the country's thirst for power is much stronger that what is anticipated.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of a warmer summer this year with frequent heatwaves

The India Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of a warmer summer this year with frequent heatwaves | Representative image

Looking ahead, the Ministry has also projected a peak demand of 260 GW for this summer season.

Earlier this year, the India Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of a warmer summer this year with frequent heatwaves, noting the need for cooling appliances and electricity.

The Data

The country's power demand in the month of April 2024 was at 224.18 GW as summer began. Prior to this, in March 2024 it was 221.82 GW and 222.16 GW in February, and 223.51 GW in January.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies Today; Light Rains Likely In Next Week
article-image

However, in May 2024, the power supply demand peaked at 33 GW on the 6thand 233.80 GW on the 21st.

Last week, the highest supply was 229.57 GW on May 18, with around 226 GW on May 15, 16, and 17. Earlier in the month, it reached 229.77 GW on May 4 and 228.71 GW on May 20.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Income Tax Department Notifies Cost Inflation Index For Current Fiscal

Income Tax Department Notifies Cost Inflation Index For Current Fiscal

Scorching Heat & Record-Breaking Demand: India's Peak Power Soars To Nearly 240 GW On May 24

Scorching Heat & Record-Breaking Demand: India's Peak Power Soars To Nearly 240 GW On May 24

Indigo Airlines Announces Business Class On Busiest Routes Amid Strong Q4 Results

Indigo Airlines Announces Business Class On Busiest Routes Amid Strong Q4 Results

NHAI's Asset Monetisation Drive Poised To Generate Up To ₹60,000 Cr In FY2025

NHAI's Asset Monetisation Drive Poised To Generate Up To ₹60,000 Cr In FY2025

Reliance Industries Seeks CCI Approval For Viacom18-Star India Merger

Reliance Industries Seeks CCI Approval For Viacom18-Star India Merger