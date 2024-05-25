Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Party Cloudy Skies With Spells Of Rain & Thundershowers

IMD Predicts Party Cloudy Skies With Spells Of Rain & Thundershowers | | Unsplash

Bengaluru: The city woke up to partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted generally cloudy sky with high chances of light to moderate rain and strong surface winds in the city today.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 23°C, projected to peak at 32°C, and temperatures are expected to hover around 24°C throughout the day with high chances of rain. The sunrise was at 05:53 am, with sunset expected at 06:41 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

IMD predicts that there will be no significant change in the weather for the next 48 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures will remain unchanged compared to today.

Karnataka Weather Forecast

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at a few places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts. Moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Uttar Kannada, Hassan, Mandya, and Davangere districts. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Ramanagara, and Vijayanagara districts.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Bengaluru currently stands at 63, which falls within the 'Satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.