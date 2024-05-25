Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies Today; Light Rains Likely In Next Week |

Mumbai: The city woke up to partially cloudy skies on Saturday, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city and its suburbs are expected to experience partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon and evening.

Today's Weather Update

Temperatures in Mumbai today range from a minimum of 28°C to a maximum of 34°C, with the mercury stabilising around 30.2°C throughout the day. Winds from the west-northwesterly direction are expected to blow at a steady speed of 5.6 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 am and is anticipated to set around 07:10 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to decrease slightly, reaching 27°C on Sunday. However, temperatures will rise again to 29°C on Monday and Tuesday. From Wednesday through Friday, the minimum temperatures are predicted to hover around 28-29°C.

Light Rains Predicted Next Week

The forecast also indicates partly cloudy skies and atmospheric haze for the upcoming week, with light rain showers expected on Monday and Tuesday. Despite these showers, humid conditions are likely to persist throughout the week.

AQI Remains in Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 98, which falls within the 'satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, which are classified as 'moderate'.