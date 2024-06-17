Air India's Cutting-Edge Food Will Literally Cut You: A Passenger Finds A Sharp Blade In His Food

An unfortunate flier finds a sharp blade in his fig chaat. |

Once upon a time, Air India used to be the 'Maharajaa' of airline services in the Indian airline industry. Air India was considered a benchmark for all the other airlines in terms of services, reasonable prices, timely flights, and better onboard services.

An unfortunate flier on flight no. 175 from Bangalore to San Francisco finds a sharp blade in his fig chaat, provided by Air India's in-flight food service. This unfortunate flier is none other than the 'Telegraph' journalist Mathures Paul. He entrusted his travel with air India. The return of Air India's 'Maharajaa' didn't give him a pleasant experience.

Paul took to his personal X (formerly Twitter) account to share his not-so-jovial experience with the former flag carrier. The incident unfolded like this: at first, he was served a fig chaat on flight no. 175 from Bangalore to San Francisco. Mathures took a bite of the dish he was served.

Mathures' inflight comfort meal soon turned into a nightmare. Mathures feels something metal in his mouth, and he immediately spits out the food as he realises he has a blade in his mouth. Thankfully, no harm was done; Mathures escaped the ordeal safely.

Air India food can cut like a knife. Hiding in its roasted sweet potato and fig chaat was a metal piece that looked like a blade. I got a feel of it only after chewing the grub for a few seconds. Thankfully, no harm was done. Of course, the blame squarely lies with Air India’s… pic.twitter.com/NNBN3ux28S — Mathures Paul (@MathuresP) June 10, 2024

Mathures reaction to the incident showed the negligence by Air India and the staff itself. The journalist started with, how dangerous it is to have a blade onboard a flight. He added the staff response after the incident was reported to the crew: "The stewardess apologised for exactly three seconds and came back with a bowl of chickpeas.

He also added the fact that if the same bowl laced with a blade was served to a child, it could have been fatal to the child.

He also added that a few days after the whole ordeal, the airline reached out to him, offering him a business class trip to any where in the next year, on that he said "this is a bribe being offered to me, and i will not accept this".