 Mumbai: 34-Yr-Old Man Booked For Smoking In Lavatory Of Air India Flight From Jaipur
A case was filed against him under Indian Penal Code Section 336 (act endangering life) as well as Provision 25 (smoking in aircraft) of the Aircraft Act.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Mumbai: Sahar police have booked a man for allegedly smoking inside a Jaipur-Mumbai flight. The accused, Arjun Thalore, 34, a resident of Rajasthan, had a case lodged against him on May 25. He has been released on bail.

Statement Of The Police

According to the police report, the incident occurred on May 25. Thalore was on board Air India flight AI 15.670, which took off from Jaipur. During the journey, Thalore was seated in seat 7F. He entered the lavatory at the back of the plane and started smoking, causing the sensor to go off. A senior crew member immediately approached the lavatory, knocked on the door, and opened it from outside, discovering Thalore smoking inside. Upon seeing the crew member, Thalore immediately came out of the lavatory and returned to his seat.

Case Filed

The flight landed in Mumbai, and the crew handed Thalore over to the Air India security department. The security staff then brought him to the Sahar police station, where a case was filed against him under Indian Penal Code Section 336 (act endangering life) as well as Provision 25 (smoking in aircraft) of the Aircraft Act.

