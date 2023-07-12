'My Mum Is Still Not Really Convinced': Rahul Dravid Recalls Playing 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' In CRED Commercial

Rahul Dravid. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India coach Rahul Dravid has opened up about the impact the 'CRED' advertisement left on his mother, claiming that his mother could not believe his son portraying himself as ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’. The 168-Test veteran felt it was one of the most embarrassing things he had done in life.

With Dravid known for his softness and patience off the field, it was indeed unusual for the viewers to see him portraying a violent avatar in the advertisement released in 2021. The 50-year-old smashes the side mirror with the bat amid traffic and yells 'Indiranagar ka gunda hoon main' for everyone to hear. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter and said about the ad, 'Never seen this side of Rahul bhai.'

Speaking in a recent event, Dravid said people look at him differently since that incident; however, he admitted that it's been well received.

"There are people who look at me very differently now, thinking when is this guy going to explode. It’s been a really good, positive response. I wasn’t very sure about the reactions. But I think it’s been really well received. It’s been really positive expect for my mum. My mum is still not really convinced about it. I think she still believes that I shouldn’t have been smashing the glass. She’s like – you really think this is…?

Rahul Dravid names it as his most embarrassing incident:

The former captain detailed that yelling on the Mumbai streets in front of a massive crowd was indeed embarrassing and added:

"It is probably one of the most embarrassing things I have done – standing in Bombay in front of the street. Even though it’s an ad shoot and you know there are people around you, who are semi-actors or whatever they are. Still, for someone like me to stand in the middle of that road, keep screaming and shouting, was really embarrassing."

Dravid is currently in the West Indies as India will take on the hosts in the first Test, starting on July 12th in Dominica.