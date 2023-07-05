WATCH: Rahul Dravid Introduces Shubman Gill To Gary Sobers As 'One Of The Most Exciting Talents'

Team India players got really lucky on Wednesday as they got to meet one of the greatest cricketers of all time in Sir Garfield Sobers. The West Indies legend and his wife paid a visit to the The Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados where he met with Rohit Sharma's team.

The players were introduced to Gary Sobers one-by-one by India coach Rahul Dravid.

The 86-year-old Sobers and his wife met with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ruturaj gaikwad among others.

But it was Shubman Gill's introduction by Dravid which caught everyone's attention.

The Wall introduced Gill to Sobers as, " One of our most young and exciting batsmen."

Gill has been in tremendous form this year in both red and white-ball cricket for Team India.

The 23-year-old opener is averaging 78 in ODIs, over 40 in T20Is and 37 in Test cricket in 2023. He is the third-highest scorer across formats in international cricket this year with 1011 runs at an average of over 56, including five hundreds and a fifty.

The Indian players are in the West Indies, preparing for a series of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is from July 12 to August 13.