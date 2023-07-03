From Rohit Sharma To Ravindra Jadeja, Here's Team India's Postcard From West Indies

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

KS Bharat and Mohammed Siraj.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane posts a photo of himself from the flight.

(Credits: Instagram)

Team India players, including Virat Kohli, participate in a volleyball game.

(Credits: Twitter)

Captain Rohit Sharma clicks a photo by the beachside.

(Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma along with the uncapped Yashasvi Jaiswal.

(Credits: Twitter)

Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad looks on at the amazing view.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shardul Thakur in a mall in the Caribbean.

(Credits: Twitter)

Axar Patel posts a story of him leaving for the West Indies.

(Credits: Twitter)

