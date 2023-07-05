WATCH: Virat Kohli Engages In Legendary Encounter With Sir Garfield Sobers Prior To India-West Indies 1st Test

The Carribbean Cricket Podcast recently shared a video clip featuring the Indian cricket team, currently in the Carribbean for an upcoming series. Unsurprisingly, the focus of attention in the video is on Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian team. The highlight of the clip is when Kohli had a meeting with the renowned West Indian cricket legend, Sir Garfield Sobers, at one of the grounds in the Caribbean. The footage shows Kohli warmly shaking hands with Sobers, whom his wife accompanied. Fans have been expressing their adoration for the video by reacting positively to it.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Training camp in full swing

As per a Cricket West Indies (CWI) official, the Indian team will undergo their training sessions at Kensington Oval before being privately chartered to Dominica in preparation for the Test series. On the other hand, the West Indies team will conduct their camp at the High-Performance Centre located at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. They will subsequently travel to Dominica ahead of the Test matches. Notably, some of the multi-format players who are currently engaged in the World Cup 2023 qualifiers will join the team directly in Dominica.

This strategic arrangement ensures that both teams have adequate training and preparation facilities to optimize their performance in the forthcoming series. The Indian team will be focusing on honing their skills at Kensington Oval before their transfer to Dominica, while the West Indies team will utilize the High-Performance Centre in Antigua. This way, they can make the most of their training camps and arrive well-prepared for the crucial Test matches in Dominica.

India Test Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.