'No Salaries In 6 Months': Chennai-Based Afcom Cargo Has Not Paid Pilots Since January, Claims Journalist

Chennai-based Afcom Cargo services, which recently made the news for leasing the Boeing 737-800BCF freight plane, is subject to another development. According to aviation journalist Jagriti Chandra, the freight service company has not managed to reimburse its pilots for their salaries since the beginning of 2024.

The company is based out of SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ekkattuthangal, Chennai.

According to a report from Ch Aviation, the company ships around 250 tonnes of cargo a month using airfreight partners. With the acquisition of the new flight, the company can increase its overall capacity to 1,250 tonnes. |

Towards the end of May, the freight company had managed to procure two of Boeing's 737-800BCFs cargo flights. In the bargain, they became only the fourth operator of 737NG freighters in India.

Freight air transport, much like freight locomotive transport, is a factor that is often overlooked and flies under the radar.

No Response From Afcom

The issues concerning this segment of the vast airline sector are often unnoticed. This is even more crucial as the air freight sector is only growing. In fact, in 2023-24, the sector grew 7 per cent.

In this case, international shipments jumped 10 per cent. Shipments in and out of the country amounted to 3.4 million tonnes in fiscal year 2023-24.

The Free Press Journal tried to reach out to Afcom Cargo for their comments on the matter, but the freight company was not available for any comments.