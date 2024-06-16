'Bad Food, Worn Out, Dirty Seat Covers': Air India Business Class Passenger Shares Account Of His In-Flight Ordeal

Air India | Representational Image

The transfer of Air India's reigns from the government of India to the Tata group, in many ways, was supposed to bring about a monumental change in the functioning and philosophy of the former flag carrier. Many quarters since the 'return' of the Airlines to the Tata fold, apart from the logo and the branding, nothing much appears to have changed with the airline.

The Journey Of Disappointments

In a recent revelation made by an Air India passenger, the aforementioned thoughts are further concretized. Vineeth K, who claims to be an investor, took his ordeal online. He took to his X account to share his ordeal regarding his experience with the airline.

He claimed that he was travelling on the airline's business class service, from New Delhi - Newark (New Jersey). According to him, his journey on AI 105 was no less than a 'nightmare'.

According to him, not one element of his long journey was palatable. He starts with what he saw first, the seats. He said, "The seats were not clean, worn off & of the 35 at least 5 seats were not functional".

After managing to settle down on the dirty chairs, he was still not off, as there was at least a 30-minute delay in take-off.

He somehow managed to get the seats changed. But, for him, the ordeal did not stop there, as he was lining up for another round of disappointment with the food on offer.

He said, "Woke up after a few hours, the food was served and it was uncooked (never faced this in AI), the fruits were stale (everyone onboard returned back)"

The series of inconveniences did not end there for him; as, when he looked to find some solace in the display system inside the flight, he could only find a non-functional television system.

Adding to the agony, the passenger also claims that his luggage was also damaged by the airline.

He concluded the post by saying, "BAD FOOD, WORN OUT , DIRTY SEAT COVERS, NON WORKING TV for Rs.500000 (round trip), Damaged my luggage I had Etihad at cheaper price, but chose AI as it offers a direct flight service."

