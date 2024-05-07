Macbook On First Day At Job? CRED's Kunal Shah's Unique Method Shows The Need For 'Trust' In Employees

Kunal Shah | yourstory

In the corporate sector of the 21st century, trust, according to many, is an element that is available in scarce quantity. There is often mistrust among employees and management. Hiring being an essential and fundamental part of the corporate cycle, becomes an important avenue to instate mutual trust between companies and their employees.

Macbooks a Stake

Kunal Shah, the founder of CRED, according to Aarihant Aariyan, a business journalist, found a unique way to crack the code. According to Aariyan, when Shah was building Freecharge, the company apparently had a tough time, as candidates would accept the offer letter but not show up for work.

The biggest problem for any entrepreneur in India is candidates not showing up to work after taking the offer letter,



but Kunal Shah founder of CRED, solved this problem wonderfully



— Aarihant Aaryan (@AarihantAaryan) May 6, 2024

To find a resolve to this problem, Shah took a gamble in the game of trust. And here the game was harder, as it involved trusting strangers. Shah, gave out a Macbook to everyone who joined, along with their offer letter. And not just that, he also gave them their first salary as advance.

Trusting and Being Trusted

Luck, as they say sides with the brave, who show the courage to act. This maverick move paid off for Kunal Shah, as the the candidate who didn't wish to join had the alternative of returning the Macbook and money. Eventually, according to Aariyan, 99 per cent of the ones who took the 'deal' joined, with no loss of devices.

This move not only swayed the prospective candidates, with a lumpsum and attractive offer, but also envolped them with trust, from the upper tier of the company's management. This, as, the devices could have easily gone, never to return, without these employees joining, and the process of recovery could have been cumbersome, to say the least.

Instilling trust in your ranks and rungs on the corporate ladder is essential, thereby, greater camaraderie and subsequent productivity can be attained, without using methods that are redundantly high-handed.

Aariyan even underscored the need and value of trust in his post on X by saying, "Most Indians are not used to being trusted first, if you as a company, can create gestures that will make candidates feel trusted and safe, it will install a purpose in them"